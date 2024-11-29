UK museum agrees to return stolen bronze idol it purchased in 1967 to TN: Police

Chennai: The Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University, London, which purchased the Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol in 1967, has agreed to return the idol to Tamil Nadu after the state Idol Wing CID submitted evidence of the idol's trafficking from an ancient temple in Thanjavur district, the police said on Friday.

In its recent communication to the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID police, Oxford University has expressed its "commitment to repatriate" the idol said to be worth crores of rupees back to India, due to the wing's efforts, a release here said.

"They have also promised to cover all costs associated with transferring the idol from London to India, ensuring that it can be returned to the temple for worship. This marks a significant step in the efforts to return stolen idols to their rightful places of origin," the release said.

Efforts were on to bring this idol to Tamil Nadu within a month's time.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal appreciated the exceptional work done by the Idol Wing CID in successfully identifying and proving the provenance of the Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol and facilitating its repatriation process, the release added.

The Oxford University's representative reviewed the evidence and testimonies provided by Deputy Superintendent of Police investigating Officer, P Chandrasekaran, which convincingly established the true origin of the Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol. This led the representative to submit a detailed report to the University. After careful consideration, the Council of the University of Oxford accepted that the idol had been illegally removed from Sri Soundaraja Perumal temple.

In addition to this success, the Idol Wing CID was continuing its sincere efforts to bring back the remaining three idols: Kaalinga Nartha Krishna, Vishnu, and Sridevi, that were also stolen along with Thirumangai Alwar idol from Sri Soundaraja Perumal temple in Kumbakonam, and are currently in museums in the United States.

"The CID is working diligently to follow a similar process to ensure that these idols are repatriated to their rightful place, the Sri Soundaraja Perumal Temple in Kumbakonam, where they can once again be used for worship," the release further said.

In 2020, the wing registered a case based on specific information regarding the theft of four valuable idols from the Soundararaja Perumal temple in Thanjavur district, between 1957 and 1967. These idols were illegally sold by unknown idol traffickers and smuggled abroad. Through sustained efforts, the wing traced the smuggled idols to various museums abroad.

The Thirumangai Alwar idol was found to have been purchased by the Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University, London, in 1967.

Investigation revealed that, at present, only replicas of these four idols were used for worship at the Sri Soundaraja Perumal temple, while the original idols remain in foreign museums.

The investigating officers, under the guidance of IGP, Idol Wing CID, R Dhinakaran, and the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police, Idol Wing CID, R Sivakumar, have meticulously collected all scientific evidence regarding the provenance of the four stolen idols.

"The officers compiled convincing and indisputable evidence and have sent it to the relevant authorities in the countries where these idols are currently located. This evidence is crucial in demonstrating the true origin of the idols, which had been smuggled abroad," the release stated.