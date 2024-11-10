Ujjain hosts 4th skydiving festival

The fourth edition of the Skydiving Festival kicked off in Ujjain district on Saturday, organized by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The event was inaugurated with a thrilling dive by Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP), Pradeep Sharma, who jumped from 10,000 feet and shared his exhilarating experience of seeing the city from the sky.

The festival, which runs until February 9, offers adventure enthusiasts the chance to experience skydiving at Datana Airstrip from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bookings are available at www.skyhighindia.com.

S.K. Srivastava, joint director of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, highlighted that the festival aims to promote adventure tourism in the state. SP Sharma expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, calling the skydiving experience "indescribable" and a gift to Ujjain.