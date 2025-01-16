UGC takes action against 3 varsities

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken strict action against three univiersities which are found to be compromising the integrity of the Ph.D. degree. These institutions have been barred from admitting new Ph.D. students for the next five years. This is a strong message to all universities that maintaining rigorous academic standards is non-negotiable for UGC. A public notice by the UGC has been put out in the public domain and UGC has communicated this decision to the universities separately. The universities include-- OPJS University, Churu, Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

We urge prospective students and their families to exercise due diligence when selecting a university for doctoral studies. Verify the UGC recognition status of the programme and institution before applying, the UGC stated.








