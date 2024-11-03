Udhayanidhi sparks controversy, compares NEET to Sanskrit

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked controversy on Saturday by likening the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to the Sanskrit language, suggesting both are used to disadvantage candidates from backward, rural, or underprivileged backgrounds, The Hindu reported.

Stalin claimed that in the 1920s, Sanskrit knowledge was required for medical education, excluding students from marginalized communities. Speaking at the Manorama Daily group’s Art and Literature festival in Kozhikode, he highlighted the Dravidian movement's commitment to promoting Tamil literature and resisting Hindi imposition.

He emphasized that the Dravidian movement has historically positioned Tamil as a symbol of cultural pride and resistance against attempts to impose Hindi, notably during the 1930s and 1960s. Stalin urged political parties in Tamil Nadu, excluding the BJP, to support the two-language formula introduced by the DMK to preserve Tamil Nadu's cultural and linguistic identity.

Stalin also criticized Governor R.N. Ravi for using “Tamilagam” instead of “Tamil Nadu” and accused the BJP of pushing a uniform cultural and religious agenda. He called for unity to defend Tamil culture, language, and literature from these threats.