Udhaya Continues to Crack the Whip

Chennai:Continuing to crack the whip on errant government officials, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi recommended the transfer and suspension of a few officials who were found to be slackening in their work in Sivaganga district.

After conducting a review of the implementation of the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes and the Government development programmes on Monday in Madurai district, the Minister was at Sivaganga district on Tuesday.



During the review he found a block development officer (panchayat) to have not discharged his duties properly and recommended his suspension, which was carried out on Wednesday, an official press release said.



Two cooks at an anganwadi centre, who were also pulled up for lapses, were also transferred.� �

