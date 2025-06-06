Uddhav To Soon Give ‘News’ About Alliance With Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indicated that an alliance between his party and Raj Thackeray-led MNS will take place ahead of crucial local bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) elections. Responding to a question on potential alliance between the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), Mr.Thackeray said whatever is in the minds of Maharashtra’s people will happen and he will soon give the news.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s woman leader Sujata Shingade joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Mr.Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. Ms Shingade said that it was her mistake to join the Eknath Shinde faction and she was feeling uneasy about it.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thackeray said that many Shiv Sainiks are disappointed after joining the hands of the Shinde faction. “I appreciate Shingade’s courage for joining Shiv Sena (UBT),” he said.

When asked about the alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said, “What is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra, will happen. We are working out on small things. I will not give you a news soon. There is no confusion among my Shiv Sainiks and their (MNS) Sainiks as both (Sainiks) are in touch with each other. Instead of giving a message, we will give the news.”

In April 2025, MNS chief Raj and Uddhav had expressed willingness for rapprochement in the “interest of Maharashtra” by burying their “petty issues”. The talks of forging alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS got momentum after the Supreme Court’s direction to the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections of 687 urban and rural local bodies including Municipal Corporations of Pune, Thane and Mumbai.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said that the people of Maharashtra wanted an alliance between both the parties in 2014 and 2017, but Uddhav Thackeray did not respond to it. “We will have to wait and watch what news Uddhav Thackeray gives,” the MNS leader said.

NCP working president Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress said if the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS come together, they would welcome it.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is up to Raj Thackeray whether to respond to Uddhav Thackeray’s proposal or not. “At this juncture, I can’t comment on it. I will respond at appropriate time,” Mr. Fadnavis said.