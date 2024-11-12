Uddhav Thackeray upset as poll officials check his bags

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had a heated exchange with Election Commission (EC) officials on Monday over their move to check his bags upon his arrival in Yavatmal for a public rally, amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place.

Thackeray asked if the EC authorities would also inspect the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. He also demanded the officials to send a video of bags also being checked of PM Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Thackeray made a video of the incident showing EC officials checking his bags at the helipad in Wani. He also asked the EC officials, “Which political leaders’ bags have you checked before checking mine? Have you checked Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Modi and Amit Shah’s bags? I should get to watch a video of you checking Modi’s bags.”

Later addressing a public meeting at Wani, he asked his party workers and voters to also check the pockets and identity cards of the officials who check them. Saying that he was not miffed with the election authorities, he added, “You are following your responsibility and I will perform my responsibility.”

“All these useless things are going on. I don't consider it democratic. This can’t be a democracy. In a democracy, no one is big or small,” Thackeray said.

According to officials, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force, poll officials can carry out surprise checks to prevent distribution of gifts and cash to lure voters.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also posted the video on X while taking a swipe at the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

“We believe in equal justice for all as per the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Those who rule by trampling democracy have decided to defy that Constitution at all levels. Today, Uddhav Thackeray's luggage was checked by some officials. A similar inspection of traitors' belongings must be done as well,” the party tweeted.

Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya reacted to the incident slamming the authorities for taking actions only against opposition leaders.

In a post on X, Aaditya wrote, “Uddhavsaheb's luggage was checked here today. It must be done according to the law! But Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's right to equality given to Indians by the constitution should be applied to all! Everyone needs the same law! The Delhishwars coming to Maharashtra and the Mindhes (a term used by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Eknath Shinde group) who are looting the state should also be investigated! Let it happen “Dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani!”