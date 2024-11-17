Uddhav Thackeray hits out at ex CJI for Delay in Sena MLA case verdict

Mumbai: In a scathing attack,Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Uddhav Thackeray has criticised former Chief Justice of India (CJI) U.U. Lalit for the delay in delivering the verdict on the high-profile case involving the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. Thackeray, who has been vocal about the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, expressed his frustration over the prolonged judicial process, accusing the former CJI of not upholding the constitutional mandate.

Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena supporters in Mumbai, Thackeray said, "The issue of our party's MLAs and the unconstitutional defection by Eknath Shinde and his supporters should have been resolved long ago. But for reasons unknown, the verdict has been pending, leaving the state's political landscape in limbo. This delay is a direct blow to the faith people have in the judiciary."

The case in question pertains to a group of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, eventually forming a new faction that aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This split led to a series of legal battles over the disqualification of these MLAs and the legitimacy of the Shinde-led government.

The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, with the then Chief Justice U.U. Lalit presiding over the case. However, despite expectations that the verdict would be delivered swiftly, the matter has been delayed multiple times, contributing to growing political uncertainty in the state.

Thackeray's comments have sparked a fresh wave of controversy, with political analysts and legal experts debating the reasons for the delay. Some point to the complexity of the case, which involves intricate issues related to the anti-defection law, the role of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and the power of political parties in maintaining their leadership structures.

Thackeray, who led Maharashtra as Chief Minister until the Shinde rebellion, has continued to challenge the legitimacy of the current government. His remarks also coincide with renewed calls from his faction for the immediate resolution of the legal battle, which they argue is essential for restoring stability to the state's politics.

Meanwhile, Shinde’s camp has largely remained silent on Thackeray's latest criticism, continuing to maintain that their government remains legitimate and that the matter is under judicial review.

The delay in the verdict has also left the state’s political climate fraught with tension, with both factions—Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Shinde's rebel group—engaged in a bitter struggle for control of the party's symbol, leadership, and electoral base.

As the case remains unresolved, the eyes of the nation remain firmly on the Supreme Court, awaiting a final decision that could have far-reaching implications for the political future of Maharashtra.