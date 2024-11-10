Uddhav siding with those who insulted Balasaheb, Savarkar: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.After releasing the BJP's manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Shah also said his party will not allow religion-based reservation in the country.The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar) has no credibility, the senior BJP leader said."The Maha Vikas Aghadi's trust has gone below 'pataal'. It has no credibility," he said.The Mahayuti (which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP) faces the challenge from the MVA, whose promises insult ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said.The Congress reneged on pre-election promises made in states ruled by it now, he added."I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar," Shah said.Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray, he further asked."It would be good if the people of Maharashtra get to know those who have come out with the dream of forming an alliance government amidst such contradictions," he said.Shah said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra."An organisation of Ulemas has demanded reservations for minorities, and state Congress president Nana Patole acknowledged this," Shah said."I want to tell Uddhav Thackeray that you are sitting with people who oppose Ram Mandir, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Uniform Civil Code, Waqf board amendments and abuse Savarkar," he said.If the Waqf board amendments are not made, it can declare your property as its own, Shah said.Are the people of Maharashtra in favour of giving their right of reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs to the Muslims? Shah said."Our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. However, the Congress promised reservations before coming to power, and people should take cognisance of this issue," he said.He also said that tor the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir), the chief minister of J&K (Omar Abdullah) took oath on the Constitution framed by Dr B R Ambedkar, he said.The BJP's resolutions are etched in stone, Shah said. "Whether it is the Centre or the state, when our government is formed, we fulfill our resolutions," he added.The opposition MVA's poll promises are an insult to ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said."I want to tell Sharad Pawar that his habit to create a fake mandate will not work now," he said."Sharad Pawar should tell people of Maharashtra what was his contribution for them while he was a minister for 10 years in the UPA government," the Union minister said.Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for ages, he said."The Bhakti movement started from Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in the BJP's Sankalp Patra," Shah said.The people of Maharashtra have made up their mind to give mandate to the Mahayuti again, he said.The BJP's poll manifesto is a roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat, said state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present on the occasion.