Uddhav Sena, Sule praise Fadnavis

Mumbai: In an interesting turn of events, the Shiv Sea (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Friday praised Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In an editorial titled ‘Congratulations Deva Bhau’, the editorial hailed the CM’s initiatives in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also praised Mr. Fadnavis.

On the first day of 2025, the chief minister visited Gadchiroli district and spent the whole day there attending various government programmes. He launched the bus service from Aheri to Gardewada in the district, the first bus service on the route after 77 years of India’s Independence. In another programme, 11 Naxals including Dandkaranya Zonal Committee Member Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, who had been involved in the Naxalism movement for the last 34 years, surrendered to the police in the presence of Mr. Fadnavis. He also inaugurated various projects of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited worth Rs 6200 crore.

Two days after his visit, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said by inaugurating various projects, Mr Fadnavis has started a new phase of development in Gadchiroli. “If what the chiefmMinister said is true, it will be positive for Gadchiroli as well as the entire Maharashtra. This day will indeed be a turning point for the common people, poor tribals mainly from the Gadchiroli district,” the editorial noted.

Mr. Raut, who is executive editor of Saamana daily, said that they have praised Devendra Fadnavis as his government has done a good job. “Although we are sitting in the opposition, we have a bonding with Maharashtra, which belongs to us. If the Naxals of Gadchiroli district surrender before the chief minister and follow the path of Constitutional system, we welcome it,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson said that Gadchiroli has been witnessing poverty and unemployment. “Mr Fadnavis wants to erase Gadchiroli’s identity as Naxal district and change it to a ‘steel district’. This will take Maharashtra to a newer height. The people would get employment. This should be welcomed,” he said.

Taking a dig at Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the previous guardian minister (Mr. Shinde) appointed his agent to collect money that led to the increase of Naxalism.

Ms Sule, who is a Lok Sabha member from Baramati, said that the chief minister was the only one in active mode in the present state government. “Despite the passing of five to six weeks, most ministers in the Mahayuti government are yet to take charge. It appeared only Mr. Fadnavis was in action mode in the current dispensation,” the NCP (SP) leader said.