Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at textile factory in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Two workers died and seven were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes at a textile factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area of the city.

Nine workers inhaled toxic fumes that leaked when spent acid was being transferred into a tank at the factory, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Mohan Saini said.

"Police received information around 10.30 am that nine persons were affected due to a toxic gas leak in a factory in Narol and were taken to LG Hospital, where two died," he said.

Seven workers are hospitalised, of whom four are critical and are being treated in the ICU, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that spent acid, used in the printing and dyeing industry, was being transferred into a tank when the workers nearby were affected, he said.

The official said a team from the police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), industrial safety and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials reached the site and started probing the exact cause.

Industrial safety and FSL officials are probing to find out if the factory followed due procedures regarding NOC, etc., and police will take action based on their report, he said.