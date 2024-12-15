Two Women Killed After Falling From Train in Odisha's Ganjam

�Bhubaneswar: A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded at Surla Road railway station in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, as two women lost their lives after falling from a moving train.

The victims, identified as Parvati Gouda and Jhunu Gouda, were residents of Jagannathpur village in the Chikiti block of Ganjam district. Both worked as cooks (pachikas) at a local school in their village.

According to reports, the two women were traveling to Bhubaneswar to participate in a rally organised by the ‘Pachika Sangha.’ During their journey, they attempted to board the Palasa-Cuttack DMU train at Surla Road railway station. Tragically, one of them slipped while trying to board the train during its brief halt. In a desperate effort to rescue her, the other woman also lost her footing. Both women fell onto the tracks and were fatally struck by the moving train.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel quickly arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over Jagannathpur village, with locals expressing deep sorrow at the loss of two well-known community members.

“This tragic event once again highlights the critical need for enhanced safety awareness at railway stations. Despite repeated advisories from railway authorities warning passengers against boarding or disembarking from moving trains, such incidents continue to claim lives,” said CB Singh, a local resident.

Earlier this year, another incident occurred near Rairakhol in Odisha, when a young boy from Berhampur accidentally slipped from the Durg-Puri train while traveling with his family from Raipur to Bhubaneswar. The boy fell off the train at night and was stranded in a forested area until he was rescued by RPF personnel the following morning. Fortunately, he survived the ordeal and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.�