Two security personnel injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

Two security personnel sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, while another was wounded after stepping on a spike trap during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incidents occurred in a forested region along the Bijapur-Dantewada border where a joint team of security forces was conducting an operation against Naxalites, a senior police official stated.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were part of the mission. According to preliminary reports, two jawans accidentally triggered a pressure-activated IED, causing an explosion, while a third security personnel was injured by a concealed spike trap set up by Naxalites.

The injured personnel were immediately evacuated and provided medical assistance. Security forces continue to comb the area to detect and defuse any additional explosives.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, including Bijapur and Dantewada, remains a Naxal stronghold where security forces frequently conduct operations to curb insurgent activities. Naxalites often plant IEDs and traps to target patrolling teams.