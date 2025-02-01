Two school staffers booked for detaining student over unpaid fees in Mumbai

A case was registered against two staffers of a school in Navi Mumbai after they allegedly detained a five-year-old boy on the premises for a few hours over non-payment of fees, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against the two persons at the NRI Sagari police station on Thursday, an official said.

He said the complainant has alleged that the child was detained on the premises on January 28, and on questioning, they cited non-payment of fees as the reason for the detention.

The official said the complaint also stated that the matter was referred to the school management, which assured action after examining the case but gave a clean chit to the principal and coordinator.