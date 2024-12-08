Two Police Officers Found Dead in Bullet-Ridden Vehicle in J&K

Authorities were alerted when locals noticed the vehicle and reported the presence of the motionless officers. Upon inspection, it was confirmed that both had succumbed to gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigations revealed that their service weapons were found at the scene, raising questions about the circumstances leading to their deaths.

"Both officers appear to have been shot at close range. However, it is too early to determine whether this was a case of targeted killing or something else. An in-depth inquiry is underway," a senior police officer stated. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the vehicle and surrounding areas for evidence.

The incident has caused shockwaves among the local community and law enforcement agencies, particularly in a region where security forces have been on high alert due to persistent threats from militant groups. Officials have not ruled out any possibility, including internal disputes or militant involvement.

Senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police, have reached the site, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause and timing of death.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in the region, and authorities have assured the public that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice.