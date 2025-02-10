Two Pilgrims Killed, 21 Injured in Etawah Bus Accident

Two women pilgrims were killed and 21 others were injured after a bus returning from the Maha Kumbh to Noida hit a truck while trying to overtake it on Monday, police said.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the accident occurred on the national highway near the Bharthana Road overbridge in Etawah district.

The bus carrying 24 pilgrims overturned after hitting the truck from behind. The deceased have been identified as Meera (35) and Neelu (35). The injured, including 14 women, were rushed to the district hospital from where one woman and one man were referred to the Saifai Medical Institute in a critical condition, the officer said.

The damaged bus has been removed from the road, and traffic movement has been restored, he added.�