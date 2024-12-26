Two Odisha farmers die following crop damage from unseasonal rains

Bhubaneswar: The devastating impact of unseasonal rains continues to wreak havoc on Odisha’s farming community, with two tragic deaths reported in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. One farmer allegedly took his own life, while another suffered a fatal heart attack after witnessing the destruction of their crops.

In Ganjam district, a farmer from Badamadhapur Barang village in Chhatrapur block, who had cultivated crops on five acres of land after taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh, reportedly died by suicide after being unable to cope with the losses.

Speaking on the incident, Chhatrapur Tehsildar said, “An inquiry is underway. The Sub-Collector has assured that compensation and financial assistance from the Red Cross fund will be provided to the bereaved family.”

The second incident occurred in Santhapura village under Derabish block in Kendrapara district. Bhabagrahi Mallick, who had grown paddy on seven acres of land with substantial investment, visited his waterlogged fields on Thursday. Distraught by the sight of his damaged crops, he returned home feeling unwell and complained of chest pain. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he passed away en route. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

“He went to the field in the morning and returned home visibly distressed. Shortly after, he complained of chest pain. I believe the shock of seeing his ruined crops triggered the heart attack,” said Binod Mallick, the deceased farmer’s brother.

Mallick’s daughter, in tears, revealed, “My father had taken loans in my mother’s name to raise the crops. The destruction of our paddy and his death have shattered our family.”

District officials have taken note of the incidents. “The tahsildar and agriculture officer will visit the affected areas to assess the damage in consultation with farmers and community members,” said Nilu Mahapatra, Additional District Magistrate, Kendrapara.

A report will be submitted to the Special Relief Commissioner for appropriate action, he added.