Two Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district under south Bastar, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police claimed.

The encounter took place in a hilly forested area situated on the bank of Chintavagu River under Chintalnar police station on Tuesday morning where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

However, Naxals succeeded in carrying the bodies with them while fleeing the spot, police claimed.