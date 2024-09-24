Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh, say police

Sukma: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, and their colleagues managed to take away their bodies, police claimed.



The skirmish occurred on a forested hill near the Chintavagu River under the Chintalnar police station limits where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The operation involving the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters -- both units of the state police, and the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) was launched in the Karkanguda area on Monday night, he said.

Security personnel came face to face with Naxalites from the Jagargunda area committee and members of the PLGA battalion of Maoists, and a gun battle broke out, he said. The official said the intermittent exchange of fire lasted till the early hours of the day.

"As per reliable sources, two Naxalites were gunned down, but their colleagues managed to drag their bodies into the forest, taking cover of the swollen Chintavagu River during the gunfight," Chavan said.

A huge cache of Maoist-related materials was recovered from the encounter site, he said. On Monday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district.

So far this year, security forces have recovered the bodies of 157 Naxalites following separate encounters in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma and Narayanpur, police said.