Two Minor Girls Gang-Raped in Odisha, Manhunt On to Nab 4 Accused

Bhubaneswar: In a deeply concerning incident, two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by four youths in the Golanthara police station area of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The police authorities have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by the victims' families.

According to preliminary reports, the two girls had attended a marriage function on June 3. They reportedly went missing shortly after the event, prompting their families to launch an extensive search. Investigations subsequently revealed that the girls had been taken away from the venue by two youths present at the function.

Further details suggest that two more youths, said to be the friends of the initial pair, intercepted the girls en route. The four individuals are alleged to have taken the girls to an undisclosed location, held them captive, and subjected them to “sexual assault” before abandoning them in a secluded area.

Upon locating the girls, their families brought them home and subsequently held discussions with villagers. A police complaint was filed against the four youths on the evening of June 4.

Following the complaint, the two minor girls underwent medical examinations on Friday.

The local police has assured strict action against the accused.

"Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the four individuals. Once taken into custody, their statements will be recorded,” a district police official stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to bring the accused to justice.