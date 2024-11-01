Two migrant workers from UP shot by terrorists in Srinagar

Two migrant workers from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sofiyan (25) and Usman Malik (20), were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar. Both were employed as daily wagers with the Jal Shakti Department and are now being treated at JVC Hospital Bemina, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Security forces swiftly responded to the incident, launching a search operation to locate the attackers.

This assault on non-locals comes 12 days after terrorists killed a doctor and six migrant workers at a construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. The victims were part of the team working on the Z-Morh tunnel, connecting Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir.







