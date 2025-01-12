Two killed, one injured after car crashes into tree in UP

Kaushambi:�Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kokhraj Police Station area in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

Dheeraj Kushwaha (31) had gone to Varanasi with Manish (26) and Sanjay (25) in his car on Saturday, said Kokhraj Police Station in-charge CB Maurya. "While returning home from Varanasi, the car lost control near the Kokhraj Police Station and collided with a tree on the roadside during the wee hours of Sunday due to which all three were seriously injured," he added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, where the doctors declared Dheeraj and Manish dead, police said. Sanjay is undergoing treatment and the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.�