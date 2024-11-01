Two killed by train while filming video near Etawah

Etawah:�Two young men, Anuj Kumar (20) and Ranjit Kumar (16), died after being struck by a train while recording a video on the tracks near Ikdil Railway Station, police reported on Friday.

The victims, from Hiranpur village, had left their homes early in the morning. According to Ikdil Station House Officer Bhimsen, they were filming a reel on their mobile phones by the Delhi-Howrah rail line when the Humsafar Express train fatally hit them. Villagers nearby alerted authorities, and the bodies, severely mutilated, were identified through personal belongings.

The victims had returned home from Ahmedabad, where they worked as painters, to celebrate Diwali. Legal proceedings continue, and the bodies were sent for postmortem.



