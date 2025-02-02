Two, including an AP man, arrested in acid attack on lawyer in Odisha ‘s Gajapati

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Sunday arrested two individuals, including one from neighboring Andhra Pradesh, in connection with an acid attack on a lawyer in Odisha's Gajapati district in November 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as D Venkata Rao, a resident of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati, and Duda Satisha from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Authorities also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused.

The attack occurred on November 9, 2024, at Jangam Sahi, under the jurisdiction of Paralakhemundi police.

According to reports, the two assailants arrived at the residence of lawyer P. Rama Rao on a motorcycle in the afternoon. They rang the doorbell, and when the lawyer opened the door, they threw acid at him before fleeing the scene.

A case was filed following the victim's complaint, and the Paralakhemundi police quickly formed a special team to investigate the incident and apprehend the perpetrators. As part of their investigation, authorities also reviewed CCTV footage from the area.