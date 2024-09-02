 Top
Two held with 476 grams mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh in Mumbra

2 Sep 2024 12:00 PM GMT
Two held with 476 grams mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh in Mumbra
Thane: Two persons were held in Mumbra in Thane city on Monday allegedly with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh, a police official said. They were apprehended last night near Y Junction bridge by a team of the Thane Anti Narcotics Cell based on a tip-off, he said.

"We found 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh with Tabrez Bakshi, a resident of Virar, and Ejaj Sher Khan hailing from Rajasthan. They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.
