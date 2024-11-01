Two dead, over 50 injured in Odisha fire incidents on Diwali night

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons died and 50 people were injured in various incidents of fire across Odisha during Diwali celebrations, police said on Friday.

In addition, properties valued at lakhs of rupees were gutted during the festival of lights on Thursday night, the police said.

Two minor boys succumbed to burn injuries and one woman was injured in a fire incident at Batagaon in Puri town following a firecracker blast.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Jena and Bula Rout. Rout's sister-in-law Lipa Routh received critical burn injuries and is under treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, a police officer said.

The deceased had reportedly suffered 80 per cent burns.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agarwal said an investigation is on into the firecracker explosion and stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal cracker manufacturing.

Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Bhubaneswar early on Friday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident but garments were damaged due to the blaze, a senior police officer said.

A report from Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar said that over two dozen people, including young boys, girls and children received burn injuries due to firecrackers-related mishaps at different parts of the state capital. While many were released after first aid, others had to be admitted to hospitals.

Around 17 people were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after they received burn injuries while celebrating Diwali, hospital sources said.

In an incident at Rayagada, a stationery store was completely gutted after it caught fire during the celebrations. The shop owner used to sell petrol in bottles and those caught fire while bursting crackers.

At least eight people suffered injuries while bursting crackers in Balasore district.

The injured were mostly minors. They were admitted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

In Mayurbhanj, two persons sustained injuries in firecracker-related mishaps. They were admitted to Baripada Hospital.

A report from Bhadrak district said that three children and two youths from different places like Charampa, Dhusuri, Simulia and Kudabarua were also admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital due to burn injuries.

In addition, two persons sustained burn injuries on their hands in Sambalpur district.