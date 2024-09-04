Two consignments of 15 containers concealing areca nuts worth Rs 9 crore intercepted

Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) intercepted two consignments of 15 containers concealing areca nuts having declared goods as bitumen and LLDP (industrial product) and destined for ICD Tughlakabad in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.According to the customs official, the tariff value of the said areca nuts was Rs 9.23 crore.



The overseas supplier of the firm exported the goods to Indian-origin person Harsh Rajyaguru. It appears Rajyaguru played a pivotal role in said smuggling and accordingly, LOC (Look Out Circular) was issued against him and he was intercepted at the Goa airport by the Bureau of Immigration and arrested, he said.

JNCH, located at Nhava Sheva in Raigad district, is responsible for handling the import and export cargo clearance at the Nhava Sheva port. This port is under the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).