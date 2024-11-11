Two Children Killed in Elephant Attack in Chhattisgarh Village

Raipur: Two children including a girl were on Sunday trampled to death by a herd of elephants in a forest in Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

An 11-member herd raided a make-shift house in the forested village of Chitkhoi under Premnagar area falling under Surajpur forest division early on Sunday morning when seven-member-family of Bhikhu Pondo were sleeping, a forest officer quoting the survivor said.

Bhikhu and his wife along with three of their five children managed to escape, but two others could not flee.

The elephant herd trampled the two children to death and destroyed the house, a forest office said.

The two slain children have been identified as Bishnu Pondo (11) and Kajol (five).

Total nine people have died due to elephant attacks in separate incidents so far in Chhattisgarh in the last 25 days.