Two cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway, one dead

New Delhi: A person was charred to death in a car after it caught fire following a collision with an SUV on a flyover in Dwarka Sector 21 in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The SUV also caught fire, but its occupants managed to escape in time, they added.

A call regarding the fire was received at 12:20 am, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

"By the time the fire tenders arrived, both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames," the official said.

A police officer stated that the Sector 23 Dwarka police station received information about the accident at 12:15 am following which a team reached the Yashobhoomi flyover and found that a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta had met with an accident.

"It is suspected that the two vehicles collided head-on," the officer said.

"The occupants of the Creta managed to get out in time, but the person inside the Eeco was trapped. His charred body was recovered from the car after the fire was extinguished," the officer added.

A crime team inspected the scene, and the body was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, police said.

"An FIR under sections 281 and 106A of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the victim. Further investigation is underway," police officials stated.�