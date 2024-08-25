Two Bangladeshis on way to Bangalore detected in Assam, pushed back

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the crime against women in some particular area was the past of a planned conspiracy to grab or encroach the land of indigenous Assamese residents of the state.

Pointing out that trend was more prevalent since the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Sarma told reporters that these encroachers of land of a particular community indulge in such crimes to scare people to leave that area.





Referring to the recent gangrape of a Class 10 girl in central Assam’s Dhing, Mr Sarma claimed that the family of the victim girl was telling him that they don’t want to live in Dhing now.



Asserting that this is not only a crime against women but also linked to encroachment of land, Mr Sarma said, “In Dhing, there is tremendous pressure on Assamese people to leave the area. It is the birthplace of the famous Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardeva but now see the demographic pattern there. The entire area once had 90 per cent Hindu population. Today, it has a 90 per cent Muslim population.”

He however said, “Immediately after the Lok Sabha polls, there were sharp increase in such criminal activities. But, cases have come down now and will decrease further.”



Assam chief minister also stressed the need of unity among Assamese people to fight against such conspiracies.



Meanwhile Assam chief minister said that two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and pushed back to their country. The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night, he added.



They were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.



They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, said Mr Sarma.

