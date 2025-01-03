Two Arrested in TMC Leader Dulal Sarkar's Malda Murder

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested while four others were detained by the police on Thursday night into the murder of Trinamul Congress leader Dulalchandra Sarkar alias Babla in Malda of West Bengal.



They are Mohammad Shami Akhtar (20) and Tinku Ghosh (22). Shami is from Azamnagar at Katihar in Bihar while Tinku is from Jadupur Gabgachhi at English Bazar in Malda. The police suspect that Sarkar fell victim to contract killing and is probing who gave the contract.

State director general of police Rajeev Kumar told the media, “Strong action will be taken in the case.” Malda Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said that five arms were seized from the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants had done a recce for 10 days to kill Sarkar on December 25. They also made plans to flee to Bihar after the murder. But their plan was changed later, according to sources.





On Friday, the duo was remanded by a district court in 14-day police custody. Meanwhile the victim's body was brought to his residence after post mortem in the afternoon before last rites. State minister Firhad Hakim was present among others.