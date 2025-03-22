Two Army jawans die in ‘line of duty’ in Ladakh

JAMMU: Two Army jawans died “in the line of duty” in Ladakh on Thursday, the Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps said on Friday. It did not elaborate on the circumstances which led to their making the supreme sacrifice.

In a post on ‘X’, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, along with all ranks, paid homage to Havildar Kishore Bara and Sepoy Suraj Kumar and conveyed deep condolences to their families.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar, also paid tribute to two soldiers calling them Bravehearts. “#DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” a message on X said.