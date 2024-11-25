TTE Performs CPR on Passenger on Pawan Express, Sparks Debate

A 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack aboard the Amrapali Express (Train 15708), prompting a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) to administer CPR in an attempt to save his life. The incident occurred in the general coach, where the TTE's swift actions were initially praised. The Railway Ministry later shared a video of the event, but it sparked controversy.





Doctors on social media criticized the video, pointing out that performing CPR on a conscious individual violates medical protocols and could potentially harm the patient. They labeled the video as misleading and called for its removal, warning that it could spread misinformation about the correct use of the life-saving procedure. CPR is typically recommended only for unresponsive individuals with no pulse or breathing.

Medical professionals urged the Railways to prioritize staff training in proper first-aid techniques to prevent such errors in the future. They emphasized that mishandling critical medical interventions like CPR could lead to serious consequences. The video has fueled discussions on improving emergency preparedness among train staff and ensuring that railway employees are equipped with accurate medical knowledge.

This incident has highlighted the importance of clear communication about life-saving procedures and the risks of disseminating incorrect information. The Railways has yet to respond to the controversy, but the debate underscores the need for comprehensive first-aid training for staff to handle emergencies more effectively.