TTD Kalyana Ratham to start for Maha Kumbhmela on Jan. 8

Tirumala: As part of the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is constructing a replica temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy during the prestigious Maha Kumbh mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and a kalyana ratham will start with the divine blessings of Srivaru on January 8 at 7am from Tirumala.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, addressing media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday afternoon, Rao said the mega religious event is scheduled from January 13 to February 26 and the model temple is coming up in 2.89 acre land at Sector 6, Bhajrang Das Road, Prayagraj, adjacent to the famous Naga Vasuki Temple.

He said the kainkaryams and utsavas will be organized in the style of Tirumala so that the northern devotees can enjoy the grandeur of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and every day all sevas starting from suprabhatam to ekanta seva will also be conducted

The TTD is also organizing Srivari kalyanams on January 18, 26, February 3 and 12, he maintained. For the Maha Kumbh mela, the TTD has also deputed a team of priests, vedic scholars and staff from various departments from TTD to manage the temple activities and provide facilities for the multitude of visiting devotees, he added.