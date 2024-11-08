Trump is a Sanatana supporter, friend of India, says Baba Ramdev

Haridwar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev congratulated Donald Trump on his recent election win, calling him a supporter of Sanatana values and a friend of India. Ramdev praised Trump’s "America First" approach, likening it to India's own emphasis on nationalism, which he believes will foster stronger India-US relations.

Speaking to the media, Ramdev stated, "Donald Trump supports Sanatana values and has a deep affinity for India. His ‘America First’ ideology reflects a global shift towards prioritising national interests, a perspective that we share in India. This marks a new era in nationalism, and we celebrate Trump’s victory as a triumph of his ideology. I am optimistic about a new beginning in India-US relations with Trump at the helm."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Trump on his re-election, as well as on the Republican Party's success in Congress. PM Modi noted that Trump's significant win reflects the American people's trust in his leadership. Modi fondly recalled key moments of their partnership, including the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and "Namaste Trump" in Ahmedabad.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, focusing on cooperation in technology, defense, energy, space, and more.