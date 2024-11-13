Truck torched in Manipur amid rising tensions

An essential-goods truck en route to Noney district in Manipur was set on fire along National Highway 37, in the Tamenglong district between the Kuki villages of Lhangnom and Old Kaiphundai on Wednesday. The truck, carrying supplies, was stopped by unidentified armed individuals, who allegedly fired at it with automatic rifles before setting it ablaze. Six other trucks carrying essential items managed to escape the scene.

The Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) condemned the incident, attributing it to Kuki militants and announcing a boycott of supplies to Kuki areas in Tamenglong and Noney districts. The group alleged this was the second recent attack targeting vehicles on NH-37, with RNSOM stating it was a deliberate attempt to challenge the Rongmei community’s presence within its own territory.



