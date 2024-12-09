Truck Stranded in Odisha’s Gazalbadi Ghat Triggers 3-Day Jam

Bhubaneswar: A truck carrying rice from Visakhapatnam to Raipur found itself stranded in Odisha’s rugged Gazalbadi ghat area, triggering a massive three-day traffic jam that left travelers frustrated and locals distressed.

The trouble began when the truck driver relied on Google Maps, which guided the vehicle down a narrow, dilapidated road. Unable to navigate the rough terrain, the truck broke down, blocking the route and causing severe traffic congestion.

“We followed the GPS directions, which brought us here, but our vehicle broke down. We arere stuck with limited network coverage, making it hard to call for help.” said the truck’s helper.

Despite being alerted, authorities struggled to clear the truck due to the challenging road conditions. As a result, travellers have faced hours of delay, detours, and mounting frustration, while local residents continue to grapple with the disruption.

Efforts to resolve the situation were ongoing, though the truck remained stranded at the time of reporting.