Truck hangs precariously from river bridge after breaking fence wall

Sambalpur: A dramatic accident unfolded early Saturday morning near Kandhara village in Odisha’s Rairakhol area when a sand-laden truck lost control and ended up hanging dangerously from a bridge after crashing into its parapet wall.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 5 AM when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to smash through the protective barrier of the bridge. The truck, which was transporting sand from the Mahanadi riverbank, remained precariously suspended for several hours, creating a tense situation for passersby and authorities alike.

Fortunately, despite the damage to the bridge, the truck did not plunge into the river below. Firefighters and rescue personnel worked tirelessly for hours to extricate the trapped driver, who was successfully rescued and rushed to Rairakhol Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that the driver, Ramesh Dehury (30) of Charmal in Sambalpur district, sustained injuries to multiple parts of his body but is in stable condition and out of danger.

Meanwhile, the truck remains hanging from the bridge, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the damaged parapet and the potential risks of recovery operations. Authorities are assessing the situation and planning the safe removal of the vehicle to prevent further damage or mishaps.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.