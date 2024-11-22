Trouble for BJD Strongman Pranab Das as FIR Lodged Against His Brother for Assault on Vegetable Vendor

�Bhubaneswar: A controversy has erupted involving Bhaba Prakash Das, the brother of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) heavyweight and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. A vegetable vendor filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bhaba and his associates at the Jajpur police station on Friday, accusing them of assault, threats, and robbery.

The complainant, identified as Nagan Nayak, alleged that Bhaba, along with his cousin Balabhadra Das and about 50 others, attacked him at a local market (hat) and confiscated Rs 1,200. Nagan further claimed that his vegetable stock, valued at Rs 10,000, was damaged in the altercation.

According to reports, the conflict arose when the Jajpur district administration attempted to relocate the market to its previous site. This decision sparked protests from local residents, who blocked roads in opposition. When Nagan arrived at the market to sell his vegetables, he was allegedly confronted and assaulted by Bhaba, Balabhadra, and their associates.

An FIR has been lodged against Bhaba, Balabhadra, and 48 unnamed individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to assault, robbery, and criminal intimidation.

Efforts to obtain comments from Pranab Prakash Das or his brother regarding the allegations have so far been unsuccessful.

This incident comes on the heels of another controversy involving violence in Jajpur district. On Wednesday evening, Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo was allegedly attacked near the Budhapola area by individuals reportedly linked to Pranab Prakash Das.

As per the allegations, Sahoo was ambushed by a group of men armed with iron rods and sticks, who reportedly assaulted him, snatched his gold chain, and damaged his vehicle. In connection with this incident, 10 individuals were arrested on Thursday and sent to jail.

The back-to-back allegations of violence have cast a shadow on the political climate in Jajpur, raising concerns about law and order in the region. As the investigations unfold, all eyes remain on the developments surrounding these high-profile cases.