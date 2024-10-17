Tripura youth dies due to police torture', five personnel detained

Agartala: A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on the charge of theft at Sabroom in South Tripura district, died in his residence because of alleged torture during police custody, an officer said on Thursday.



Five police personnel posted at Manubazar police station have been detained following complaint of torture by the victim's family, Sabroom SDPO Nityananda Sarkar said.

Angry locals staged demonstration near the police station on Thursday demanding exemplary punishment of the police personnel who tortured the arrested person leading to his death. They also put up a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway at Manubzar.

Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa, was captured by the local people for allegedly stealing rubber sheets from a godown on October 13 and later handed him over to the police after beating him up.

Police arrested Badal Tripura, who was intoxicated and released him on the following day (October 14). On October 16, he died at home. The victim's family has lodged a complaint alleging that Badal died of torture by two policemen and three special police officers, the SDPO said.

A case was registered a case against the five police personnel and detained them following the complaint, he said. Sarkar said the post-mortem examination of the tribal man's body will be conducted by a team of doctors in presence of an executive magistrate.

Security has been beefed up in Manubazar police station following resentment among people over the death. Now, the situation is under control , he said.



