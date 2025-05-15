Trinamool MLA Tapas Saha Passes Away Amid CBI Probe In Job Scam

Kolkata: Two-time Trinamul Congress MLA Tapas Saha, who was under the CBI scanner for his suspected role in the school job scam, died at a city hospital on Thursday after suffering brain hemorrhage. He was 66.

Saha is survived by wife and son. He was suffering from multiple ailments for a long time and visited Bengaluru recently for medical treatment. Saha was elected from Palashipara in 2016 and then Tehatta in Nadia in 2021.

In April of 2023, the CBI had raided the residence and office of the TMC MLA and also grilled him in the school jobs scam. It summoned him for fresh questioning in June last year.

A day before his death, the CBI reportedly informed the Calcutta High Court about completing a probe against him and was getting ready to file a chargesheet against him.

On Wednesday, Saha fell ill at home and was rushed to a sub-division hospital. While checking his condition, the doctors found that he already suffered a brain hemorrhage. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he passed away at 8.15 am on Thursday.

Mourning his death, TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X-handle, “I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Shri Tapas Saha, the MLA from Tehatta in Nadia, an important member of our Trinamool Congress family. He was my long-time colleague. His passing is an irreparable loss to the politics of the district and Bengal as a whole. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and countless supporters."

Party MP Abhishek Banerjee and others including state ministers paid tribute to Saha at the Assembly where the body was taken later.