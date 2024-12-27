Tributes pour as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an intellectual statesman who embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Manmohan Singh Ji. An intellectual statesman, Dr. Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions, Naidu added.

Naidu stated that the passing of Dr Singh was a great loss to the nation and offered condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan posted on X that Bharat mourns the demise of a great statesman, a visionary economist, a man of humility, and intellect, and a former Prime Minister, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His leadership transformed the nation's trajectory. As Finance Minister under Prime Minister Sri PV Narasimha Rao Ji, he introduced the landmark LPG (Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization) reforms that laid the foundation for a modern and progressive Bharat.

The Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao - Sri Manmohan Singh duo navigated the country out of economic crisis, restoring stability and making Bharat a global growth engine.

During his tenure as Prime Minister in the UPA government, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji introduced landmark initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Right to Information Act (RTI), and the Right to Education, which touched millions of lives.

Singh's wisdom, integrity, and dedication to public service set him apart as a leader who worked tirelessly for the country's development.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations. His silence spoke louder than his loudest voice.

Minister Nara Lokesh took to X, saying, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, a far-sighted leader who led India's economic transformation. As a renowned economist-turned-Finance Minister, he brought about an exemplary shift in India's economic policies, boosting the economy and fostering growth. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate his lasting legacy that continues to power India forward."

Former chief minister and YSRC chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his condolences on X: "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary policies and economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace."