Tribal woman gang-raped in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; six held

Raigarh: A 27-year-old tribal woman was raped allegedly by six men in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in a village under the Pusaur police station area when the victim was on her way to visit a local fair after celebrating the Rakshabandhan festival, a police official here said.



The woman complained about this connection on Tuesday, following which police registered an FIR and swung into action, he said.

As per the complaint, some persons allegedly intercepted her and forcibly took her to the bank of a nearby pond and raped her there, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, six accused have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The accused have been booked under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in this connection, he said.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the incident as very serious and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused.

"The incident of rape in the Pusaur area of Raigarh is very serious. The culprits should be arrested immediately and the victim should be given protection till the accused are convicted. The victim should be provided every possible assistance," Baghel wrote on 'X' on Tuesday night.