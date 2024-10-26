Tribal communities' active participation crucial for country's development: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed the important role of tribal communities in India's development and said that complete development of the country is possible only with the active participation of tribal communities.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of IIT Bhilai, President Murmu said, "Our tribal brothers and sisters are a storehouse of knowledge accumulated through their natural lifestyle. By understanding them and learning from their lifestyle, we can make a significant contribution to India's sustainable development. But the complete development of the country is possible only when our tribal brothers become active participants in it."

She also expressed confidence that IIT Bhilai, with new dreams, a new approach and the latest technologies, would bring glory to the nation worldwide.

"IIT Bhilai is a new IIT. With new dreams, new thinking and the latest technologies, I believe that this institute and its students will make the country proud in the world," she said.

President Murmu said that for over sixty years, IIT students have made their mark in the field of science and technology at the global level and its alumni are holding key positions in leading companies.

"For the last six decades, the students of the country's IITs have made their mark in the fields of science and technology at the global level. While leading global companies, our IITians have achieved the highest position in the 21st century world in many ways with their technical and analytical skills," she said.

"I have come to know that this convocation is the first convocation to be held in this campus of IIT Bhilai. It is commendable that this campus has been developed with state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities and natural resources have been used in its futuristic design and construction," she said.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh early this morning was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Governor Ramen Deka to the Jagannath temple, in Raipur where she offered prayers.

As part of her visit to the State President Murmu will grace the 3rd convocation of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh at Raipur on October 26.

President Murmu will also release the 9th instalment amount to 70 lakh women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government.�