Tri-Services Exercise to Begin Near LAC

New Delhi: With an aim to train elements of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in executing integrated joint operations in mountainous terrain and enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination, the military is all set to hold a mega tri-services exercise titled Poorvi Prahar in the Eastern theatre near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Sunday.

The exercise will feature participation from a wide array of platforms across all three services, which include advanced fighter and reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters like Chinook, aviation assets such as the Rudra advance light helicopters and the newly inducted M 777 ultra-light howitzer artillery systems.

Source said that the troops will refine their skills and leverage cutting-edge technologies like swarm drones, first person view (FPV) drones, and loiter munitions, which have significantly transformed modern warfare by improving situational awareness, precision, and speed.

The most significant part of the exercise is to establish joint control structures to develop a more refined common operating picture, optimising devices that operate on satellite communications and utilize AI-driven analytics.

"This exercise underscores India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture along its eastern frontier amidst evolving regional dynamics," a senior officer said.

India-Australia joint military exercise Austrahind, meanwhile, commenced from Friday at the Training Node, Pune, in Maharashtra, and will go on till November 21. The Austrahind is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

The Indian contingent comprising 140 personnel is represented mainly by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment and 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Australian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel was represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division.