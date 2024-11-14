Tri-services Exercise Along LAC to Hone Combat Skills

New Delhi: The ongoing high-intensity tri-services exercise Poorvi Prahar which began on November 10 in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC will conclude on November 18. This large-scale, joint exercise aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian army, navy, and air force in executing integrated joint operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region, thereby enhancing inter-service co-ordination and operational readiness.

“The exercise underscores India’s determination to maintain a robust and adaptable defence posture along its Eastern frontier, especially in light of evolving regional dynamics. By conducting Poorvi Prahar, the Indian Armed Forces are enhancing their ability to execute seamless, multi-domain operations across land, air, and sea, reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence capabilities,” said senior officials.

The exercise brings together a wide spectrum of cutting-edge military platforms and systems, showcasing India’s advancements in modern warfare technology. Participating forces from all three services are utilising advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, helicopters such as the Chinook and Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), along with M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which are newly inducted into the artillery units. These state-of-the-art assets provide an unprecedented level of mobility, firepower, and precision in the region’s challenging topography.

This exercise serves as a platform for further absorption and integration of advanced technological tools and joint command structures that improve collaboration across services. One of the core components of the exercise is the development of a Common Operating Picture (COP) through joint control structures that optimise co-ordination between ground, air, and naval forces. Real-time information is seamlessly shared through systems operating on satellite communications, powered by AI-driven analytics, enabling more precise decision-making and faster response times.

The use of AI and satellite communication technologies is pivotal in optimising multi-service operations, ensuring that commanders have access to a comprehensive, real-time view of the battlefield. This technological integration allows forces to act with greater precision, agility, and co-ordination, making the joint forces more adaptable to the evolving nature of warfare.