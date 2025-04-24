Travel Websites Show Exorbitant Airfares

New Delhi: Travel websites on Wednesday showed exorbitant airfares from Srinagar to other cities particularly Mumbai as tourists rushed to return home on the first available flight in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday prompting the government to crack the whip. Aviation regulator DGCA asked airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to facilitate the return of tourists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and keep fares under check and waive off cancellation and rescheduling charges.

Meanwhile, tour operators in J&K and the Kashmir’s population that survives on tourism fears this year will be a lull as several tourists across India have started canceling bookings in the valley.



The return tickets for Wednesday and Thursday from Srinagar were all sold out despite two extra flights being pressed into service by Air India, IndiGo and Akasa in addition to their scheduled flights to Mumbai and Delhi. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said as part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and two for Mumbai, have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.



Passengers complained on social media platforms about the airfare which on some travel websites were as high as Rs 56,000 between Srinagar and Mumbai for Thursday for Air India for about two hours flight. Amid complaints the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Minister for Civil Aviation Mr Ram Mohan Naidu swung into action and asked the airlines to keep fares under check and not charge for cancellations and reschedulings also. Mr Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing.



The airlines were directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time. The DGCA has also issued an advisory to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists.



The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Kashmir, minister Mr Naidu moved swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of affected tourists and victims.



Air India officials said it was keeping its fare to bare minimum and it were the travel portals that were jacking up the price. Air India has pushed additional flights in the Srinagar sector to ferry people who want to return from Jammu and Kashmir. Akasa, IndiGo and Spicejet too said they have waived off cancellation and rescheduling of flights.



“Air India fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options. We remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time. We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors,” Air India said.



IndiGo said, “We understand the concerns and difficulties our customers may be facing due to the current situation in Pahalgam. Our focus is on delivering compassionate support to those who need immediate attention during this challenging time. To support those traveling to/from Srinagar, IndiGo is offering waivers for cancellation fees or rescheduling charges. IndiGo has added special flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai with immediate effect and will be operating these over and above the regular schedule of 160 weekly flights from / to Srinagar from various parts of India. We are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to assist our customers in every way we can. In view of the emergent situation, we have taken steps to keep the fares moderated.”



Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said his ministry will do the best to "minimise the dent" on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. He added his office is in "continuous touch" with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the Union Territory and keeping an eye on the situation.

