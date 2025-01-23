Travel by train to Kashmir fraught with risk; cautions former Railway official

Srinagar: At a time when the authorities are preparing to run the first train to the Kashmir Valley after the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a former Railway official has cautioned that the passenger safety on the Katra-Banihal section of the rail link is at serious risk due to glaring deficiencies in safety evaluations. The 111-km Katra-Banihal section of the ambitious project which also has the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River was the most difficult to construct due to its hostile geology.

Earlier this month, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northern Circle, had after conducting a detailed inspection of the Katra-Reasi-Sangaldan-Khari- Banihal section of the USBRL project submitted a detailed inspection report to the Railway Ministry. The report had recommended opening the new Broad Gauge (BG), Rail-Link project in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway which has, so far, conducted several train trial runs on the newly constructed section of the USBRL project.

However, Alok Kumar Verma, a retired Chief Engineer of the USBRL Project, has in a letter to the Railway Board accused the CRS of gross misconduct and negligence in approving the Katra-Banihal section for passenger services.

According to a Srinagar-based news agency KDC, the letter points to alleged major safety lapses, including superficial load testing, inadequate fire safety, and the failure to address critical disaster management measures. Mr. Verma has demanded urgent action and accountability for these deficiencies, stressing the serious risks to public safety.

He has claimed that after writing three letters, addressing critical safety, cost, and operational concerns surrounding the Katra-Banihal rail link under the USBRL Project, to Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, he has finally received a response—albeit a feeble one. “On January 17, 2025, the Principal Chief Engineer of Northern Railway informed me that officers from the Open Line and Construction (USBRL Project) wish to discuss these matters. While I appreciate this initiative, it is grossly insufficient given the gravity of the issues, which demand an immediate and comprehensive review by the Railway Board itself,” reads the letter Mr. Verma has written to Naveen Gulati, Member (Infrastructure) Railway Board, and others.

Referring to the ‘Authorization’ issued by the CRS (Northern Circle), on January 14 approving the Katra-Banihal section for public passenger services, he has said he must unequivocally state that the CRS’s actions reflect gross misconduct and may even amount to criminal negligence.

He has said that his conclusion stems from certain “alarming deficiencies and irregularities” which include superficial load testing of the Anji Khad Bridge. “The report includes only a vague statement that ‘the results of the load test conducted on the bridge indicate satisfactory behaviour of the structure.’ It omits critical details such as testing methodology, measured parameters, and their comparison with design values,” he has said, adding that no certification confirms that the load test validated design assumptions or excluded hidden construction defects, raising serious doubts about its adequacy.

The letter further states that the CRS report passes responsibility to the design consultant by stating that ‘adequacy of works carried out for rock stability, tunnel lining, slope stability of the bank in the yards, and tunnel portals should be certified by the design consultant regarding stability and safety.’ “This abdication of responsibility undermines the statutory role of the CRS in ensuring safety,” he has claimed.

He has also talked about inadequate fire safety measures in trains, lack of recommendations for fire safety in tunnels and superficial disaster management review. “The 111-km rail line spans treacherous terrain between Katra and Banihal. From the start, the alignment was ill-conceived, and the recommendations by two expert committees were ignored,” he has alleged. He has urged the Railway Board to urgently convene a high-level meeting to comprehensively review the CRS report and its deficiencies.

The letter says, “Employ a global consultant to conduct slope stability evaluations and load-deflection tests, which ought to be overseen by a panel of impartial specialists. Establish accountability for the lapses in the statutory inspection process. Ensure that all identified safety gaps are addressed immediately through an independent and transparent review process.” It adds, “The safety, sustainability, and public trust in the Katra-Banihal rail link must take precedence over expediency. Ignoring these systemic issues could lead to catastrophic consequences.”