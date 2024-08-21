Transgender gang forced 18-year-old boy to beg, perform sex-change operation in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and then bobbitised by 5 transgenders. The incident took place in Bengaluru on July 12. This case was lodged on August 16 and police have arrested the accused.

The police started a probe and identified the accused as Chitra, Ashwini, Kajal, Preethi, and Mugila.

As per the case, the 18-year-old lives in DJ Halli and works at a tea shop. He befriended some transgenders who used to visit the stall often.

The victim was lured by the accused by saying they would help him earn more. As the victim refused their offer, he was allegedly abducted and forced to beg on the streets.

The transgender individuals allegedly went to the victim's home around 8:30 p.m. on July 12 and reportedly told him to think about what he would make if he changed his gender, as he currently earns Rs 2,000 a day as a male beggar.

"Following that, the accused forcefully held the victim and gave him some injections to make him unconscious. When the victim gained consciousness, he found that his sexual organ was mutilated and a pipe-like thing was installed in its place," said a police officer in a report by The Indian Express.

The boy was confined within the home, followed certain rituals on August 3, and was told to carry on working as a sex worker. As the boy managed to escape, he filed a case with the authorities.

Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(4) (wrongful restraint for more than 10 days), 140(4) (kidnapping for abduction), 3(5) (criminal act with common intention), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are the sections under which the police have taken legal action.