Bhubaneswar: South Central Railway has cancelled several trains due to the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana, on October 23. The cancelled trains include Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express (12703); Hyderabad to Howrah (18046); Secunderabad to Howrah (12704); Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar (17016); Secunderabad to Malda Town (03429) and Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045) as well as Silchar-Secunderabad (12514).